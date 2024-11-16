Nursing officer recruitment exam schedule announced

Hyderabad: The schedule for the nursing officer (Staff Nurse) recruitment exam has been announced by the Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) on Saturday, November 16. The computer-based test (CBT) will take place on November 23 in two sessions to accommodate all candidates.

Session 1 will start at 9:00 am with candidates required to report by 7:30 am and gates closing at 8:45 am; session 2 will begin at 12:40 pm with reporting time at 11:10 am and gates closing at 12:25 pm.

The nursing officer exam will have a total duration of 80 minutes and will be conducted in English only. There are no negative marks for incorrect answers, so candidates can answer without the worry of deductions for mistakes.

Instructions issued for nursing officer CBT exam

Candidates must download and print their hall tickets from the MHSRB website. The hall ticket is mandatory for entry into the examination hall and must include a legible photo and signature. In case of any issues downloading the hall ticket, candidates can contact the helpline at 7416908215.

Additionally, biometric registration will be conducted at the exam centre. Candidates appearing for the nursing officer exam are advised not to apply external substances such as mehndi or ink on their hands to ensure smooth biometric capture.

A valid photo ID and hall ticket are required for verification. Accepted IDs include a Passport, Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, and others. Candidates are advised to arrive early to avoid delays and ensure smooth registration.

Candidates should refrain from bringing prohibited items such as mobile phones, calculators, and bags into the exam hall.

In case of any unforeseen disruptions during the exam, affected candidates will be allowed to retake the exam in a subsequent session. The reconducted exam will be arranged only for those whose exams were disrupted.

Further, a mock test is available on the MHSRB website for nursing officer exam to familiarize themselves with the exam format and procedures.