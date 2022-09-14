Hyderabad: Entrance examination for staff nurses on Sept 18

Published: 14th September 2022
Hyderabad: The Osmania Medical College at Koti sent out applications for the recruitment of staff nurses on a contract basis here on Wednesday.

In a release from the college, the entrance examination will be conducted on September 18 from 3 pm to 4 pm at the college. Candidates are requested to report by 1:30 pm at the venue.

Eligible candidates need to download hall tickets from NIMS website by logging in with their registration number and password. Hall tickets can be downloaded from September 14 onwards.

The release also stated that the institution is not responsible for not obtaining web-based hall tickets and no candidate will be given entry into the examination hall without it.

