After first hike of 2025, Hyderabad LPG cylinder price remains metros’ highest

Hyderabad: The domestic LPG cylinder price in Hyderabad remains the highest among metros in India after the first hike in gas rates in 2025.

On Monday, April 7, the prices of domestic cooking gas were hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder.

With this hike, the retail price of a domestic LPG cylinder in Hyderabad now stands at Rs 905. The second highest is in Kolkata at Rs 879 per cylinder.

The domestic LPG cylinder prices in metro cities are as follows:

Cities LPG cylinder price (In rupees) Hyderabad 905 Kolkata 879 Chennai 868 Bengaluru 855 Delhi 853

Why is LPG cylinder price in Hyderabad highest among metros?

The hike in gas prices declared by the central government is the same for entire India. However, the LPG cylinder prices vary based on the states and cities.

Due to local taxes, Hyderabad residents have to pay the highest LPG cylinder price among all metros in India.

In Telangana, the highest rate of gas is in Adilabad and Nirmal districts. The price of a domestic LPG cylinder in the districts is Rs 930. The second highest price of Rs 928 is in Nizamabad.

Subsidised and non-subsidised consumers face hike

On Monday, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced that the price increased by Rs 50 per 14.2 kg cylinder for both subsidised and non-subsidised consumers with effect from April 8.

“For PMUY beneficiaries, the price will rise from Rs 500 to Rs 550 per cylinder. For other consumers, it will increase from Rs 803 to Rs 853,” the minister said.

India imports about 60 percent of the domestic LPG consumed. The price of LPG in the country is linked to its price in the international market.

However, Hyderabad pays the highest price for LPG cylinder among metros in India due to local taxes and transportation costs.