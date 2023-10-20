After flu, Dalai Lama’s office cancels his visit to Sikkim, Bylakuppe

Indo-Asian News Service | Posted by Neha Khan | Published: 20th October 2023 11:19 am IST
Bylakuppe Dharamsala: In view of the Dalai Lama’s bout of flu, his office here on Friday announced cancellation of his planned visits to Sikkim, Bylakuppe and Hunsur till mid of December.

However, his visit to Bodhgaya has not been called off.

In view of His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s recent bout of the flu, his personal physicians have strongly advised that any travel will be taxing on His Holiness and more importantly hamper his full recovery, a statement by the office said.

“We have, therefore, after careful consideration, decided not to visit Sikkim in November and to also cancel His Holiness’ planned visit to South India (Bylakuppe and Hunsur) scheduled in the second half of November to mid-December 2023,” it said.

