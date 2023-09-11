After G20 Summit, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman’s old video goes viral

After the successful conclusion of the G20 Summit, an old video featuring Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has resurfaced on social media. In the video, he discusses his future plans for Saudi Arabia.

In the 2018 video, he can be seen saying that the Middle East will become the ‘new Europe.’ He added, ‘The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will undergo significant transformation in the next five years.’

Mohammed bin Salman further stated, ‘ If we succeed in the next five years, many countries will follow us and the next global renaissance in the next 30 years will be in the Middle East. This is the Saudis’ war, this is my war, which I personally take, and I do not want to die before I see the Middle East at the forefront of the world. I think this goal will be achieved 100%.’

India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor

The video is making rounds on social media after Mohammed bin Salman and leaders from the US, India, the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Italy, and the European Union announced the ambitious India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Many view this corridor as an alternative to China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

The corridor includes an eastern route connecting India to the Gulf region and a northern route connecting the Gulf region to Europe. It encompasses a railway and ship-rail transit network, as well as road transport routes.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on state visit to India

Currently, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is on a state visit to India. He and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held the first leaders’ meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council on Monday.

He arrived on September 9 to attend the G20 Summit and is scheduled to depart for Riyadh on Monday.

India and Saudi Arabia have a historically close and friendly relationship with extensive people-to-people contacts.