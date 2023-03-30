After Haleem, Naga Chaitanya enjoys chai at Hyderabad’s Niloufer Cafe

Hyderabad: Move over, coffee—chai is Naga Chaitanya’s new favourite beverage! The actor was recently spotted with director Venkat Prabhu at Hyderabad’s famous Niloufer Cafe, sipping on a steaming cup of the city’s beloved chai after indulging in some delicious haleem. This outing was part of the promotion for their upcoming film, Custody, but it appears that the duo had just as much fun eating and drinking chai as they did talking about it.

Naga Chaitanya was first spotted at the city’s popular Cafe 555 savoring the lip-smacking Haleem, and then the custody actor visited Niloufer cafe to sip Irani chai.

The actor, who is known for his impeccable fashion sense and easy charm, looked dapper and made a strong impression in a casual outfit. The actor was in the driver’s seat, much to the delight of his fans, and the director was quick to capture the moment with a selfie and share it on social media.

Hyderabad’s chai culture is legendary, and Niloufer Cafe is a must-see for anyone interested in the city’s culinary history. The cafe has been serving delicious treats for over a century, from its fluffy Osmania biscuits, masks buns and creamy Irani chai. And now that Naga Chaitanya has given it his seal of approval, we’re sure more people will flock to this iconic location to sample the city’s best chai.

We can’t wait to see more of Naga Chaitanya and Venkat Prabhu’s promotional adventures as Custody approaches its release date. But for now, we’ll raise a cup of chai to their delicious haleem date and wish them luck with their film!”