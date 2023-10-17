After Hyderabad biryani, Pakistan team relishes Bengaluru’s kebabs

Earlier in Hyderabad, the Pakistan team was seen enjoying dinner at various restaurants

Updated: 17th October 2023 9:31 am IST
Hyderabad biryani

The Pakistan cricket team, who were seen enjoying Hyderabad biryani on multiple occasions, was yesterday spotted savoring Bengaluru’s kebabs and other dishes.

At the dinner venue in Bengaluru, Pakistan team players were also taking selfies with the chefs and others.

‘Men in Green’ enjoyed biryani in Hyderabad

Earlier in Hyderabad, the Pakistan team was seen enjoying dinner at various restaurants, including ‘Jewel of Nizam’ and Peshawar.

Before leaving Hyderabad for Ahmedabad to play an ICC World Cup match against India, the Pakistan team praised the hospitality of Hyderabad. Some of them said that they felt like they were playing in front of a crowd in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan team to face Australia in ICC World Cup match in Bengaluru

Pakistan is set to face Australia in an ICC World Cup match in Bengaluru on October 20, in what is match 18 of the tournament.

The match will be held at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

So far in the ICC World Cup, Pakistan has won matches against Sri Lanka and the Netherlands, whereas Australia has won against Sri Lanka.

