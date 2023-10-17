The Pakistan cricket team, who were seen enjoying Hyderabad biryani on multiple occasions, was yesterday spotted savoring Bengaluru’s kebabs and other dishes.

At the dinner venue in Bengaluru, Pakistan team players were also taking selfies with the chefs and others.

Dinner time vibes for the Pakistan team in Bengaluru 🥘#CWC23 | #DattKePakistani pic.twitter.com/7WBhKbb89k — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 16, 2023

‘Men in Green’ enjoyed biryani in Hyderabad

Earlier in Hyderabad, the Pakistan team was seen enjoying dinner at various restaurants, including ‘Jewel of Nizam’ and Peshawar.

🎥 Hangout in Hyderabad: Glimpses from the Pakistan team dinner 🍽️#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/R2mB9rQurN — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 30, 2023

Before leaving Hyderabad for Ahmedabad to play an ICC World Cup match against India, the Pakistan team praised the hospitality of Hyderabad. Some of them said that they felt like they were playing in front of a crowd in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan team to face Australia in ICC World Cup match in Bengaluru

Pakistan is set to face Australia in an ICC World Cup match in Bengaluru on October 20, in what is match 18 of the tournament.

The match will be held at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

So far in the ICC World Cup, Pakistan has won matches against Sri Lanka and the Netherlands, whereas Australia has won against Sri Lanka.