India-Pakistan World Cup match: Another video triggers row

Earlier, a video surfaced on social media showing Mohammed Rizwan getting heckled by a few fans in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan's batter Babar Azam plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)

The controversy surrounding the recently held India-Pakistan World Cup match shows no signs of abating even days after the event.

Today, another video is circulating on social media, in which Pakistan captain Babar Azam was allegedly heckled by a few fans in Ahmedabad.

After the video went viral on social, some netizens criticised the act whereas others found nothing wrong with it.

PCB lodges complaint with ICC

The video went viral after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodged a complaint with the ICC over the “inappropriate conduct” of the fans during the match. The complaint also highlighted the lack of visas issued to Pakistani journalists and fans hoping to attend the 2023 World Cup.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged another formal protest with the ICC over delays in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans for the ongoing World Cup 2023,” the PCB posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Rizwan heckled during India-Pakistan World Cup match

In a previous incident, a video surfaced on social media showing Mohammed Rizwan getting heckled by a few fans in Ahmedabad, with chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ as he walked back to the pavilion during the India-Pakistan ICC World Cup match. A group of fans shouted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ multiple times as Rizwan was walking back after being dismissed by pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Recently another row was triggered when Pakistani journalist Hareem Shah made a hilarious claim that for the World Cup match, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jay Shah, had enlisted the services of a Tantrik named Karthik Chakraborty to perform black magic on the Pakistan team.

She also urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to conduct a probe.

