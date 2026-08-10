After Hyderabad, Saudi’s flyadeal to launch Mumbai flights

Riyadh: Saudi low-cost carrier flyadeal will start non-stop flights between Riyadh and Mumbai on October 3, 2026, following the launch of its Hyderabad service earlier this year.

The Saudia Group airline opened bookings for the new route on Monday, August 10. It will operate five flights a week, adding more than 7,400 seats per month between the two cities.

The schedule will see flights from Riyadh arrive in Mumbai in the morning, while services from Mumbai will reach Riyadh in the mid-morning.

Airbus A320neo aircraft will be deployed on the route, with 186 seats in an all-Economy Class layout. The planes are fitted with Airbus’ Airspace cabin, featuring larger overhead bins and USB-A and USB-C charging ports at every seat.

Sanjiv Kapoor, flyadeal’s acting chief executive officer and executive vice president of strategies at Saudia Group, described India as an important market for the airline’s international growth.

“Adding Mumbai as our second Indian destination is a key milestone that expands our presence in this vital market,” Kapoor said.

Sanjiv Kapoor (Photo: X)

He said the new service would cater to Indian expatriates, business travellers and tourists travelling between the two countries.

Riyadh-Mumbai route

flyadeal began flying to Hyderabad on July 3, 2026. The Mumbai route will strengthen links between Riyadh and one of India’s major commercial centres.

Mumbai is the country’s financial capital and home to Bollywood, making it a significant destination for business and leisure travellers from Saudi Arabia.

The new flights will also provide onward connections through Riyadh to Saudi cities including Jeddah, Madinah and Dammam.

The route forms part of flyadeal’s wider international network expansion under Saudia Group, amid Saudi Arabia’s efforts to develop aviation and tourism as part of Vision 2030.