Saudi low-cost carrier flyadeal begins Hyderabad-Riyadh flights

Hyderabad: Saudi Arabian low-cost carrier flyadeal has launched daily direct flights between Hyderabad and Riyadh, marking its entry into the Indian market and expanding air links between India and Saudi Arabia.

The inaugural service arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Monday, July 6, where it was received by senior representatives of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) and flyadeal.

The airline will operate seven flights a week on the route using Airbus A320 aircraft, providing an additional travel option for business travellers, expatriates and leisure passengers.

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Boost to India-Saudi air connectivity

The new service adds another direct link between Hyderabad and Saudi Arabia, a key destination for Indian workers, pilgrims and corporate travellers.

Welcoming the launch, GHIAL Chief Executive Officer Kadhir Kadhiravan said flyadeal’s arrival marks an important milestone for Hyderabad Airport as it continues to expand its international network.

He said the daily Riyadh service is expected to support passenger demand while fostering stronger trade, tourism and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Hyderabad Airport currently offers connections to 76 domestic and 24 international destinations.

Passengers travelling on the new route will be able to connect to several cities across Saudi Arabia through flyadeal’s domestic network from Riyadh.

The airline said the schedule has been planned to provide convenient departures and smoother onward journeys.

A new chapter takes flight. ✈️



Hyderabad Airport proudly welcomed flyadeal as the airline makes its first-ever landing in India. A significant milestone for both Hyderabad Airport and flyadeal – marking the beginning of a new experience.



With flyadeal joining Hyderabad… pic.twitter.com/BMOqstlghS — RGIA Hyderabad (@RGIAHyd) July 6, 2026

Flexible fare choices

As part of its entry into India, flyadeal is introducing its low-cost travel model with a range of fare options.

Passengers can choose from fly, fly+ and flyMax bundles, offering different combinations of baggage allowance, seat selection and ticket flexibility.

Expansion into India

flyadeal Acting Chief Commercial Officer Loyd Misquitta said launching services to Hyderabad represents a major step in the airline’s international growth strategy.

He said the route reflects increasing demand for travel between India and Saudi Arabia and will strengthen commercial, tourism and cultural exchanges while giving passengers greater choice at competitive fares.