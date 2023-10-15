Hyderabad: Goshamahal constituency MLA and suspended BJP leader Raja Singh, after India beat Pakistan in an ICC World Cup match, shared a video message responding to Pakistan batsman Mohammad Rizwan’s show of solidarity with the Gaza Strip.

In a video posted on his social media handle, he can be seen dedicating India’s victory against Pakistan in the match to the people of Israel.

Raja Singh appreciates Indian Team’s performance

Appreciating Team India’s performance in the match, he stated, “India will defeat Pakistan in a similar fashion, whether it’s in a cricket match or in war, if it were to happen.”

He also praised Israel for its retaliatory attacks on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier Mohammad Rizwan expressed solidarity with Gaza

Earlier, after Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka in an ICC World Cup match, Mohammad Rizwan took to his social media platform and wrote, “This is for our brothers and sisters in Gaza.”

This was for our brothers and sisters in Gaza. 🤲🏼



Happy to contribute in the win. Credits to the whole team and especially Abdullah Shafique and Hassan Ali for making it easier.



Extremely grateful to the people of Hyderabad for the amazing hospitality and support throughout. — Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) October 11, 2023

Following this tweet, many, including BJP National Spokesperson RP Singh, criticised Mohammad Rizwan.

It was not only Raja Singh who targeted Mohammad Rizwan. The Pakistan batter was also mocked with ‘Jai Shree Ram’ chants during the India-Pakistan World Cup match yesterday.

India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets

Meanwhile, India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in a completely one-sided ODI World Cup match.

India’s third consecutive victory on a slow and unpredictable pitch was led by Jasprit Bumrah’s skillful variations and Kuldeep Yadav’s precise wrist-spin, resulting in respective figures of 2-19 and 2-35. Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja also claimed two wickets each as India bowled out Pakistan for just 191 in 42.5 overs.

While chasing the target of 192, India’s captain, Rohit Sharma, hit six fours and as many sixes, scoring a scintillating 86 off 63 balls. Shreyas Iyer performed admirably, remaining unbeaten with 53 runs off 62 balls, leading India to their eighth consecutive victory over Pakistan in Men’s ODI World Cups. This comprehensive win also propelled India to the top of the points table.