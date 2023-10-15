Watch: Did fans sing ‘Jai Shree Ram’ during India-Pakistan World Cup match?

A video is circulating on social media in which fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium were heard singing ‘Jai Shree Ram’ at an ICC World Cup match between India and Pakistan.

At the venue, the crowd began singing ‘Jai Shree Ram’ soon after the DJ played the song from the movie ‘Adipurush.’

Another video is going viral on social media in which Pakistan’s wicket-keeper-batsman, Mohammed Rizwan, was reportedly mocked with ‘Jai Shree Ram’ chants at the match.

I have a clear point of view in this matter. If @iMRizwanPak can pray namaaz in front of a huge crowd so why doesn't a crowd chant "Jai shree Ram " if he is religious so why not be a crowd can ? #indvspak2023 #Rizwan #RohitSharma𓃵 #Ahmedabad "DIL DIL PAKISTAN pic.twitter.com/TtyzNH1cPN — jay shah (parody) (@jay_shahbcci) October 14, 2023

Mohammad Rizwan offered namaz on the ground in Hyderabad

It appears that the crowd mocked Mohammed Rizwan during India-Pakistan World Cup match because, earlier, he offered namaz on the ground of Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium during the ICC World Cup match between Pakistan and Netherlands in Hyderabad.

Though, he had offered the namaz during the drinks break, many netizens were unhappy with the religious activity during the sporting event.

Mohammad Rizwan offered namaz during the #PAKvsNED match

He is here to play #CricketWorldCup2023 or propagate his religion ?@ICC @JayShah Religious activities should be prohibited on international tournament like this where players of other religion also taking part pic.twitter.com/moAgIvyxsc — Kartik Vikram (@iamkartikvikram) October 6, 2023

This was not the first time Rizwan offered namaz on the ground during a match; he was previously seen offering namaz on the field during a T20 match against India.

India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets

Meanwhile, India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in an entirely one-sided ODI World Cup match.

The charge of India’s third straight victory on a sluggish pitch with variable bounce was led by Jasprit Bumrah’s intelligent variations, and Kuldeep Yadav’s accurate wrist-spin, which fetched them figures of 2-19 and 2-35, respectively. Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja also took two scalps each as India bowled out Pakistan for just 191 in 42.5 overs.

In chasing 192, India’s skipper, Rohit Sharma, smashed six fours and as many sixes on his way to top-scoring with a scintillating 86 off 63 balls. Shreyas Iyer did well, making 53 not out off 62 balls, giving India its eighth straight victory over Pakistan in Men’s ODI World Cups. The comprehensive win has also put India at the top of the points table.