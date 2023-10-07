Watch: Pakistan batsman offers namaz on ground in Hyderabad, triggers reactions

Hyderabad: Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan offered namaz on the ground of Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium during the ICC World Cup match between Pakistan and Netherlands in Hyderabad. He offered the namaz during the drinks break.

This was not the first time that Rizwan offered namaz on the ground during a match; he was previously seen offering namaz on the field during a T20 match against India.

Reactions of netizens over Pakistan batsman offering namaz on ground in Hyderabad

Shortly after the video of the Pakistan cricketer offering namaz on the ground in Hyderabad went viral on social media, netizens began to react.

One of the netizens accused the Pakistan batsman of mixing cricket and religion, writing, “Mohammad Rizwan never fails to mix cricket and religion. He deliberately does this when there are Indians watching him. He has came here to play cricket or propagate his religion?”

Another social media user commented,

This is not Mohammad Rizwan offering Namaz in a World Cup cricket tournament.

This is a video they will show you after a few years of converting this stadium into a mosque as a proof that Namaz has been offered on these grounds since years!”

Here are some other reactions from netizens:

Pakistan beat Netherlands by 81 runs

Meanwhile, riding on Haris Rauf’s brilliant bowling display and Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel’s batting showcase, Pakistan made a winning start to their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup campaign, securing an 81-run victory over the Netherlands on Friday.

Rauf was the standout bowler for Pakistan with his 3/43, while Hasan Ali took two wickets as the Babar Azam-led side bowled out the Netherlands for 205 in their pursuit of a 286-run target.

Brief scores: Pakistan 286 all out in 49 Overs (Mohd Rizwan 68, Saud Shakeel 68; Bas de Leede 4-62) beat Netherlands 205 all out in 41 overs (Vikramjit Singh 52, Bas de Leede 67; Haris Rauf 3-43) by 81 runs