After JNTU Hyderabad, grave food safety violations found on Sultanpur campus

Hyderabad: Officials of the Food Safety Department, Telangana on Friday, June 28, conducted raids on the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Sultanpur in Sangareddy and found grave violations in the institution canteen’s kitchen. This comes days after abysmal conditions were found during raids on the JNTU campus in Kukatpally, Hyderabad.

Maida flour (15 kg) was found to be infested with black beetles and was discarded. Fungal-infested vegetables (25kg) were identified and discarded, the department said.

“Storeroom found to be unhygienic with rodents and excessive presence of rat excreta. The kitchen, Wash area and dining area were found to be in unhygienic conditions. Food handlers were found without head caps, aprons and medical records. RO water plant found to be not working. Notice has been issued. Further action will be taken accordingly,” the department stated.

Raids on JNTU Hyderabad

On Wednesday, June 26, the department raided a hypermarket in Kukatpally, Hyderabad and JNTU canteen, on Wednesday, June 26 and found several violations during the inspection.

Several violations were found in the raid at the hypermarket in Kukatpally Hyderabad. Infested items in the bakery unit and expired food articles were found and discarded.

JNTU Canteen was found in violation of hygiene standards during a raid by the food safety department at their campus in Hyderabad. Handlers were found without hedgers, aprons and gloves.

The semi-prepared food items and cut vegetables were left open without proper labelling and the kitchen premises were found to be in an unhygienic condition with food waste thrown directly on the floor.

The raid also revealed that the kitchen of the Hyderabad varsity also lacked insect-proof screens and the door was not fit for preventing the entry of pests. The outlet too had an improper FSSAI license. Medical fitness and pest control records were not made available.