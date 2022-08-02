Akshay Kumar’s old tweet on Mahashivratri goes viral, #BoycottRakshaBandhan trends

Mumbai: Apart from Aamir Khan, Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar is also gearing up for the release of his film Raksha Bandhan which is going to collide with ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ on August 11. Owing to the dry spell Bollywood has been going through of late, fans are excited to watch these two movies which promise great content based on their trailers. However, as the date of release gets closer, a group of netizens has started making calls to boycott both the movies.

Previously, #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha was trending on Twitter after people dug up an old comment Aamir Khan had made about India being intolerant. Now, a similar scenario is playing out on Twitter as an old tweet made by Akshay Kumar is being used to call for Raksha Bandhan’s boycott. Furthermore, netizens have also dragged Raksha Bandhan’s writer Kanika Dhillon for some tweets she had made earlier.

Don’t waste your money on tickets for this hypocrites movie



Take his advice & feed someone instead #BoycottRakshaBandhanMovie #BoycottbollywoodForever pic.twitter.com/OdmirszwlT — Sameer (@BesuraTaansane) August 2, 2022

Netizens are calling Raksha Bandhan actor Akshay Kumar a ‘Hypocrite’ while some are calling him ‘Anti-national’ and ‘Canadian Kumar’. Some netizens are also making calls to boycott the entire Hindi film industry.

You said "Ram ke naam pe dange kiye?"



Now don't expect Ram Bhakts to watch your movie #RakshaBandhan #BoycottRakshaBandhanMovie #BoycottbollywoodForever https://t.co/eZCRrjwK86 — Sameer (@BesuraTaansane) August 1, 2022

Another film releasing on 11- August #RakshaBandhan



Maker is Urban Naxal & hard core leftist & anti national👇👇



Don't allow then to earn From India to break India #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha #BoycottbollywoodForever #RakshaBandhan #BoycottRakshaBandhanMovie pic.twitter.com/GBAV7mp4CF — Saffron Swamy (@SaffronSwamy) August 2, 2022

We will not support a Canadian and a Hindu hater who always defamed sanatana Dharma through movies and his tweet, it's request to all Hindus let unit and take pledge to #BoycottRakshaBandhanMovie #AkshayKumar is the biggest hypocrite. pic.twitter.com/kh7mNRwJbZ — B̷E̷I̷N̷G̷ ̷Fan (@LoyalAman1) August 2, 2022

Meanwhile, Raksha Bandhan is a comedy-drama film directed by Aanand L Rai and apart from Akshay Kumar, it will star Bhumi Pednekar in a pivotal role.