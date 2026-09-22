After Lalbaugcha Raja, Shah Rukh Khan visits T-Series Ganesh puja

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan continued his Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations by visiting the T-Series office for Ganpati darshan on Monday.

The actor arrived at the office shortly after seeking blessings at Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja. Visuals shared on social media showed SRK standing near the beautifully decorated Ganpati idol and interacting with those present at the venue.

Shah Rukh kept his appearance simple for the visit, wearing a black-and-white checkered shirt with black cargo pants. The superstar was seen offering his prayers before spending a few moments with the T-Series team.

The T-Series office had been decked up with colourful flowers, hanging garlands and festive decorations for the occasion. The elaborate setup, along with the traditional offerings placed before the idol, added to the celebratory atmosphere.

Videos and pictures from SRK’s visit quickly surfaced online, with fans praising the actor for taking time out to visit two prominent Ganesh pujas in the city on the same day.

Earlier, Shah Rukh visited Lalbaugcha Raja to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings. His back-to-back appearances have now become one of the major highlights of the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai.