After Lalbaugcha Raja, Shah Rukh Khan visits T-Series Ganesh puja

Earlier, Shah Rukh visited Lalbaugcha Raja to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings. His back-to-back appearances have now become one of the major highlights of the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai.

Photo of Sardar Sarabjoth Singh Sardar Sarabjoth Singh|   Published:
SRK visits T-Series for Ganesh puja during Diwali celebrations in Mumbai.
Instagram - SnehZala

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan continued his Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations by visiting the T-Series office for Ganpati darshan on Monday.

The actor arrived at the office shortly after seeking blessings at Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja. Visuals shared on social media showed SRK standing near the beautifully decorated Ganpati idol and interacting with those present at the venue.

Shah Rukh kept his appearance simple for the visit, wearing a black-and-white checkered shirt with black cargo pants. The superstar was seen offering his prayers before spending a few moments with the T-Series team.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

The T-Series office had been decked up with colourful flowers, hanging garlands and festive decorations for the occasion. The elaborate setup, along with the traditional offerings placed before the idol, added to the celebratory atmosphere.

Videos and pictures from SRK’s visit quickly surfaced online, with fans praising the actor for taking time out to visit two prominent Ganesh pujas in the city on the same day.

Earlier, Shah Rukh visited Lalbaugcha Raja to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings. His back-to-back appearances have now become one of the major highlights of the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Sardar Sarabjoth Singh Sardar Sarabjoth Singh|   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sardar Sarabjoth Singh

Sardar Sarabjoth Singh

I’m Sardar Sarabjoth Singh - Sarab, a Canada-based entertainment journalist with a BA in Journalism and Psychology. I cover films, television, celebrities, pop culture and internet trends.
Back to top button