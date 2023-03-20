After last week’s surge, Covid cases on decline in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana is among the states witnessing a rise in Covid-19 cases during March but the health officials say that there is nothing to panic as the number keeps fluctuating.

The daily count of Covid cases has doubled since March 1, when the state had logged 21 cases. In the first 10 days, the number kept fluctuating between 15 and 42.

The next five days saw further spike. The highest tally this month so far was recorded on March 15 at 54. It was 52 on March 14.

The statistics released by the office of director of public health show that the daily count declined after March 15. The state logged 27 cases on March 16, 25 on March 17 and 24 on March 18.

The Covid tally dropped further to 16 on March 19. According to officials, a total of 3,077 samples were tested.

Out of 16 cases reported, Hyderabad district accounted for six cases. Out of 33 districts, 22 reported not a single case.

The day also saw 32 recoveries. The recovery rate stood at 99.5 per cent. No new cases of death were reported.

A total of 237 Covid cases are under treatment/isolation, said the director of public health.

The Centre had last week issued an advisory to six states including Telangana over the increasing cases. It directed the states to examine the situation at micro level (districts and sub-districts) and keep focus on implementation of necessary measures for prompt and effective management. The ministry also advised the strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination.

Health minister T. Harish Rao had earlier appealed to people not to panic but to be on the alert and follow appropriate behaviour to counter the rise of positive infections.

He said all eligible people must get vaccinated with booster Covid vaccines in government hospitals.

The state government also decided to write to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to provide additional Covid booster shots for the state.

“We will ensure the Covid vaccines are available at all the primary health centres. Eligible persons can get themselves a booster shot at the earliest,” the health minister said.

Health officials and doctors say that there is nothing to be alarmed about the current situation.

They pointed out that it is during March when Covid-19 cases start increasing and a similar pattern was observed during the first three waves.

They said that Covid is now on the verge of becoming endemic but people in high-risk groups should take measures to safeguard themselves. The group includes children, elderly people and those with comorbidities.

The health department has also clarified that the recent Covid spike is not linked to the viral fever surge.