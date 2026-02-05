After nightmares to Hyderabad villagers, tiger moves to Jangaon

Hyderabad: The tiger on the prowl since about 20 days ago in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana, about 60 kms from Hyderabad, has moved to Jangaon district on Thursday, February 5, prompting officials to issue precautions to villagers there.

Jangaon District Forest Officer Kondal Reddy said the tiger’s pugmarks were noticed Thursday morning at a village in Lingala Ghanpur mandal.

The tiger appears to have born in an area surrounded by villages, and it has been moving into habitations, he told PTI.

He said the district administration is issuing precautions to villagers by tom-tomming, advising them not to venture out during night hours and to take care of their domestic animals.

Before reaching Jangaon district, the big cat has given a nightmare to residents since its presence was observed in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district on January 17, believed to be a first near Hyderabad in 50 years.

The Yadadri administration had also issued alerts to residents asking them not to move out during the night.

The male tiger is believed to have come from Mancherial district, bordering Maharashtra, in the Kawal tiger reserve area, Yadadri District Forest Officer Sudhakar Reddy told PTI.

The tiger is believed to have travelled about 250 kms to reach Yadadri district.

Though the tiger was not seen by any humans in Yadadri district, it was believed to be moving about 20-25 kms every day (during the nights), he said.

The tiger avoided human habitations, though it killed eight animals, most of them cows, in Yadadri district alone.