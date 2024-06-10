After Numaish, Javed Ali to perform in Hyderabad again

Hyderabad in 2024 is buzzing with excitement for music concerts, events, and movie releases. The city’s movie buffs and music enthusiasts can look forward to an exciting second half of the year, with blockbuster films hitting theaters and popular music artists gearing up to mesmerize Hyderabad with their performances.

Renowned Bollywood singer Javed Ali is one among them.

Javed Ali is all set to grace Hyderabad once again with his soulful melodies. Following his electrifying performance at Numaish 2024 earlier this year, Javed will take the stage at Prism Club on June 21, marking his second visit to the city in 2024.

The event is part of the World Music Day Festival season 5, promising an evening filled with his iconic Bollywood hits. Known for his powerful and emotive singing style, Javed Ali has captured the hearts of music lovers with chart-topping songs like “Tum Tak,” “Kun Faya Kun,” “Guzarish,” and “Arziyan” from the movie Delhi-6, among others.

Tickets for the concert are priced between Rs 499 and Rs 1599, catering to a wide range of music enthusiasts eager to experience his live performance.

Hyderabad is gearing up for a yet another memorable musical night! For more information and ticket bookings, visit Skill Boxes website.