After Nusrat Jahan, ED summons another Bengali actress in flat-selling scam

Kolkata: After actress-turned-politician and the Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member Nusrat Jahan, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned another Bengali film actress Ruplekha Mitra over her association with the same financial entity that duped senior citizens of crores of rupees by promising them residential flats at reasonable rates.

According to sources, from the papers of the said entity, 7 Sense Infrastructure Private Limited, the ED officials learnt that like Jahan, Mitra was also an erstwhile director of the same entity.

Mitra has been asked to be present at the agency’s central government office (CGO) complex at Salt Lake in the northern outskirts of Kolkata by 11 a.m. on September 13, the same day and time when Jahan and another director of the company Rakesh Singh have been summoned.

Till the filing of the report, there was no reaction from Mitra on whether she will be appearing at the ED office on September 12.

The central agency has already filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the matter. As per the complaints, the said corporate entity collected several crores of rupees from the duped investors promising them residential flats at reasonable rates within four years.

However, as per the complaint, though they had not received those residential flats, the directors of the said entity including Jahan used that money to construct their own flats.

A couple of days after the matter surfaced in the media in the beginning of August, Jahan told media that she resigned from the corporate entity in March 2017. She also claimed that she took a loan of around Rs 1.16 crore from the said corporate entity and repaid it along with interest amounting to over Rs 1.40 crore in March 2017 only.