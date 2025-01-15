After Pakistan remarks, Karnataka judge in soup for misogynist comments on women

Justice V Srishananda of the Karnataka High Court is in the middle of controversy again after a video went viral showing him making insensitive remarks involving women and a certain community of Karnataka. His remarks drew ire from community organisations and the legal circles.

In the video which went viral, the Karnataka HC judge was seen making objectionable comments referring to women of the Nayak community in Surpur Taluk in Yadgir district. He alleged that while one is allowed to marry anyone, the women of this community are sent to stay with their leader on the first night of their marriage.

He went on to add misogynistic comments that married women of the locality are “second-hand or third-hand.”

His comments objectifying women drew sharp criticism from senior advocate and gender equality activist Indira Jaising. Taking to X to condemn the Karnataka judge’s remark, she asked “Is this man fit to be a judge ?”

Is this man fit to b a judge ? He claims , falsely , that all women of a particular village go to the leader on getting married on” fist night” they are then “ second hand” The same judge who apologised to the SC for his obscene and anti secular comments i ⁦@TheLeaflet_in⁩ pic.twitter.com/hRQ86YA0WZ — Indira Jaising (@IJaising) January 15, 2025

Bandh in Shorapur

Meanwhile, his comments referring to the Nayak community have hurt their sentiments. A bandh was conducted on January 13 by Maharshi Valmiki Nayaka Sangha and the Union of Mass Organizations condemning the Karnataka judge’s remarks.

The protesting community leaders submitted a memorandum addressed to the Indian President and the Karnataka Governor demanding the immediate removal of the judge from his post.

Pakistan remarks

In September last year, Justice V Srishananda stirred up a controversy by making Islamophobic remarks during a court proceeding where he referred a Muslim-dominated locality Gori Playa in Bengaluru as ‘Pakistan’.

“Go to Mysore road flyover, every auto rickshaw has 10 people. It is not applicable because the Mysore flyover head left for the market from Gori Palya, which is in Pakistan, not India. This is the reality. No matter how strict a police officer you put, they will be beaten up there,” he is heard saying in the video.

The video footage has triggered an outrage among users who criticised the judge’s remarks. Many expressed concerns about how a person sitting in a constitutional position could make such a statement.

The incident had led to the Supreme Court taking suo motu cognisance and reprimanding the judge. The Karnataka Judge V Srishananda later apologised for his Islamophobic remarks.