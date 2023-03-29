After Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification, EC in no hurry for Wayanad bypoll

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Wednesday announced the date for the by-election to fill vacancies in one Parliamentary constituency of Punjab and four Assembly constituencies in Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Meghalaya.

However, the poll panel said that it is in no hurry to announce bypoll to the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency after Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lower House.

As per the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Rajeev Kumar, bypoll on the selected seats will be held on May 10 and the results will come out on May 13.

May 10 will also witness the Assembly polls in the southern State of Karnataka.

However, the poll panel did not announce the bypoll schedule for Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency after Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lower House.

Also Read Rahul Gandhi to abide by eviction notice, vacate bungalow

The CEC on Wednesday said that the Election Commission is in no hurry to announce bypoll to Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has 30 days to exercise judicial remedy in the 2019 defamation case. The CEC said the trial court in Surat has given Rahul Gandhi 30 days to seek a judicial remedy. “There is no hurry, we will wait,” he added.

The CEC said the vacancy in the Wayanad parliamentary party was notified on March 23 this year and as per the law, a bypoll has to be conducted within six months.

Referring to rules, he said that if the remainder of the term was less than one year, then the election will not be held. In the case of Wayanad, the remainder of the term is more than a year.

By-elections in Jalandhar parliamentary constituency in Punjab and Assembly constituencies of Jharsuguda (Odisha), Chhanbey and Suar (Uttar Pradesh) and Sohiong (Meghalaya) will be held on May 10.

The notification for the bypoll will be issued on April 13. While submission of nominations for the bypoll will continue till April 20, scrutiny of the same will be held on April 21. Nominations for the by-election can be withdrawn till April 24.