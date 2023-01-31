After Ravish Kumar & Sreenivasan Jain, Nidhi Razdan quits NDTV

Three days after her colleague Sreenivasan Jain declared his exit from NDTV, Nidhi Razdan announced her resignation as the executive editor of NDTV.

Ravish Kumar also had resigned from the Adani group acquired NDTV in late November.

Earlier this month, the channel’s group president Suparna Singh, Chief Strategy Officer Arijit Chatterjee, Chief Technology and Product Officer Kawaljit Singh Bedi had quit the network.

“After more than 22 years, it is time to move on from NDTV. It has been a wonderful, roller coaster ride but you have to know when to get off. The next couple of weeks are my last. Thank you for the love and support all these years,” she tweeted.

After more than 22 years, it is time to move on from NDTV. It has been a wonderful, roller coaster ride but you have to know when to get off. The next couple of weeks are my last. Thank you for the love and support all these years. — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) January 31, 2023

Also Read Senior journalist Sreenivasan Jain resigns from NDTV

The Roy couple, who founded the news network, sold the Adani company a 27.26 percent equity holding in NDTV on December 30.

On November 29, the Roys announced their resignation from the NDTV promoter RRPR’s board of directors. Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan, a journalist, Sanjay Pugalia, a senior journalist and CEO of Adani’s AMG Media Network, and chief technology officer of Adani Group Sudipta Bhattacharya succeeded them as board directors.

By purchasing a business owned by Radhika Roy and Prannoy Roy, Adani Group acquired a 29.18 percent share in NDTV. Post that, it made an open offer to acquire an additional 26 percent from public shareholders.