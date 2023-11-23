After remarks on Aishwarya Rai, Abdul Razzaq criticises India over World Cup

Abdul Razzaq, a former Pakistani cricketer, who had made derogatory remarks on Aishwarya Rai has issued a controversial statement against India following Australia’s victory in the ICC World Cup final.

He stated, ‘Cricket won and India lost,’ alleging that India had used conditions to their advantage. Razzaq criticised the pitch, claiming it was the worst he had seen for any ICC final.

Abdul Razzaq’s remarks on Aishwarya Rai

This isn’t the first time Razzaq has triggered controversy with his statements.

Earlier, he made derogatory remarks on Aishwarya Rai in response to a question about Pakistan’s World Cup performance, saying, ‘If you think that by marrying Aishwarya Rai, a good and pious kid would be born, it would never happen.’

He later issued a public apology.

World Cup final

In the World Cup final, Australia successfully chased down India’s total of 240, with Travis Head’s impressive century leading them to victory. Despite early wickets, Head and Marnus Labuschagne’s partnership turned the game in Australia’s favor.

Head became the second player to hit a century while chasing in a World Cup final.

Days after the tournament, controversies continue to surface, with the latest involving Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq.