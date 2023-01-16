After Ronaldo, is Lionel Messi heading Saudi? 2 clubs seek him

The Saudi League has become a factor of attraction for big football stars from major leagues, especially after Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr. It seems that the Portuguese deal might spark more such deals in the future.

Al Nassr’s rival clubs Al-Hilal, Riyadh and Al Itihad, Jeddah are reportedly preparing to bring Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, who is Ronaldo’s contemporary, to Saudi Arabia.

Also Read Ronaldo to face off against Messi in Riyadh; record rush for tickets

According to Spanish daily Marca, the two teams are willing to pay Messi around 350 million euros (Rs 30,90,81,50,000) per season and have also asked for help from the government so they can make the offer.

This offer will exceed the offer made by Al-Nassr to Ronaldo, amounting to 200 million euros (Rs 17,66,35,25,282) per season.

🚨 Two Saudi clubs are set to go head-to-head in a bid to sign Lionel Messi, with Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad willing to offer an incredible £306m-a-year for the World Cup winner. 🇸🇦



(Source: Sun on Sunday) pic.twitter.com/YdV3sEul6c — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 15, 2023

As per multiple media reports, both interested clubs are sanctioned by FIFA for “offences” and will not be able to sign Messi until the summer.

Messi will be available in June as his PSG contract expires, but the 35-year-old is believed to have confirmed to the club that he will sign a contract extension.

Messi is already linked to Saudi Arabia as well, having become an ambassador for the ‘Visit Saudi’ tourism campaign in 2022.

Next week, Messi will travel to Saudi Arabia with Paris Saint-Germain to play against one all-star team composed of players from Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal. The match will be held at King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh on Thursday, January 19.