Maldives suspends 3 ministers for ‘rude’ remarks against PM Modi

After rude remarks against PM Modi, Maldives suspends 3 ministers

Three ministers have been suspended by the Government of Maldives after their social media posts against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Lakshadweep ballooned up into a controversy causing hashtag #boycottMaldives to trend in India.

As per local reports, ministers Mariyam Shiuna, Malsha Sharif and Hassan Zihan have been suspended.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs today issued a statement on the stand of the Government of India in relation to some posts on social media that are insulting to neighbouring India. Those who made such posts on social media while in government positions have now been suspended from their jobs,” the Maldives government said in a statement.

Mariyam Shiuna, who was the deputy minister of youth empowerment, information and arts, had referred to the Indian prime minister as a ‘clown’ and a ‘puppet of Israel’.

 “What a clown. The puppet of Israel Mr. Narendra diver with life jacket. #VisitMaldives #SunnySideOfLife,” the post said.

The post now stands deleted.

Meanwhile, Hasan Zihan said the suspension was ‘fake news’.

India-Maldives relations have been strained since President Mohamed Muizzu took office in November 2023 and pledged to remove Indian military personnel and change the country’s “India first” policy.

