After saffron scarves vs burqa row erupts, UP college reinforces uniform code

Agra: A group of students of the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) here created a ruckus after they were asked to remove ‘saffron’ scarves, which they were wearing in protest against ‘burqa-clad’ students on the campus.

The institute has issued a notice, directing all students to come in the “prescribed dress code only, else their presence would not be marked for the day”.

Nawab Singh, principal of the institute, said there are prescribed rules on uniform for students and everyone must adhere to them.

There are about 1,500 students, including 200 girls, of which 20 are Muslims.

A senior faculty member Harish Chandra said, “On Monday, some students came to college sporting a ‘gamcha’ (scarf) around their neck. When they were asked to remove it, they demanded a ban on burqa-clad girl students on the campus.”

After an assurance that the dress code would be implemented, they removed their scarves, he added.

Mohit Kumar, who joined the protest, said he had informed the principal about the “violation of the dress code”, but no action was taken.

“When I came to the institute wearing a saffron scarf, teachers raised objections and asked me to remove it. But I told them to first stop students from wearing burqas on campus. They assured me that every student will follow the dress code,” he said.