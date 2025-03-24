After Salman’s comment, fans google Rashmika Mandanna’s dad’s age

Mumbai: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to bring their much-anticipated Bollywood entertainer Sikandar to the big screen this Eid. While the film has been making headlines for its star-studded cast and action-packed storyline, one topic that has been creating quite a buzz is the 31-year age gap between the lead pair.

Addressing this at a recent promotional event, Salman Khan finally spoke up in his signature style. He said, “They say there is a 31-year difference between the heroine and me. If the heroine doesn’t have any problem or the heroine’s father doesn’t have any problem, then why do you have a problem?” His witty remark had the press in splits.

Following this statement, curious fans started digging into Rashmika Mandanna’s father’s age. Turns out, her father, Madan Mandanna, is 56 years old, while Salman Khan himself is 59. Meanwhile, Rashmika is 28 years old, making this an even hotter topic ahead of the film’s release.

Taking the conversation a notch higher, Salman added, “When Rashmika gets married and has a daughter who becomes a big star, I will work with her too. We will get the mother’s permission for sure.” His statement once again left everyone in laughter.

Apart from Salman and Rashmika, Sikandar boasts an ensemble cast featuring Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Suniel Shetty, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar. Directed and written by AR Murugadoss, the film marks Salman Khan’s grand return to a lead role after Tiger 3 (2023).

With all the buzz surrounding Sikandar, are you excited to watch Salman and Rashmika share the screen? Let us know!