Mumbai: It’s a double treat for movie buffs as Rashmika Mandanna and Salman Khan are set to share the screen not just once but twice! Yes, you read that right. While their much-anticipated film Sikandar is already creating buzz, fresh reports reveal that the duo has signed yet another massive project, this time with Jawan fame director Atlee Kumar.

Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna’s Age Gap

As soon as the news of their second collaboration broke, fans began discussing their on-screen chemistry and also the staggering age gap between the two stars.

For those unaware, Salman Khan, born on December 27, 1965, is 58 years old, while Rashmika Mandanna, born on April 5, 1996, is 28. That’s a 30-year difference! However, despite this significant gap, excitement levels are soaring, and fans are expecting fireworks at the box office.

A Blockbuster in the Making?

With Sikandar already slated for an Eid 2025 release, this second film has only doubled the anticipation. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness Salman and Rashmika’s magic on screen, proving that when it comes to Bollywood, age is just a number!

Are you excited to see this fresh pairing light up the big screen?