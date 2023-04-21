After Shiv, meet TWO more confirmed contestants of KKK 13

Mumbai: The much-awaited show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is all set to go on floors soon and fans of the show cannot contain their excitement. The makers have not revealed the contestants’ names, and the names that are popping up on the internet have created quite a buzz among the audience. The lineup includes some of the biggest names from the world of entertainment, who will be seen battling it out to emerge as the ultimate Khiladi.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Contestants List 2023

Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare recently confirmed being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. And now, two more celebrities have officially confirmed their participation in the Rohit Shetty-hosted show. Check out the names below.

Anjum Fakih

Ruhi Chaturvedi

Anjum Fakih (Instagram) Ruhi Chaturvedi (Instagram)

Both of them are quite popular in the Indian television world and are best known for their roles in the hit serial Kundali Bhagya.

“I am ready to face my fears head-on and make the most of this incredible opportunity to grow and learn from my fellow contestants,” Anjum was quoted saying in IMWBuzz.

More contestants who are rumoured to take part in KKK 13 are Soundarya Sharma, Munawar Faruqui, Archana Gautam and others.

With a mix of personalities and talent, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 promises to be an exciting and thrilling ride for the viewers. Fans are eagerly waiting to see their favorite stars face their fears and push their limits in this ultimate test of strength and courage.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.