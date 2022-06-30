After Shiv Sena it’s AIMIM in Bihar, who next?

Hyderabad: There seems to be a wave of MLAs revolt in the country. After the Shiv Sena MLAs revolt in Maharashtra, four MLAs of the AIMIM joined Rashtriya Janata Dal. After the revolt of Shiv Sena MLAs in Maharashtra and AIMIM MLAs in Bihar, which party will be the next target? This is the question which is upper in the mind of the people across the country.

The main grouse of the Shiv Sena MLAs in Maharashtra was that the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was not giving time to the MLAs. About the AIMIM MLAs, it is being said that they decided to merge with Rashtriya Janata Party as the party was not giving them importance and taking major decisions without consulting them. According to them, they had brought this issue frequently with the party’s supremo but with no result which led to their taking the extreme decision.

Many senior leaders of political parties describe these revolts as regretful and said that this has happened due to the weak grip of the party chiefs on their MLAs and not giving them importance.

The same situation is prevailing in Telangana. Many TRS MLAs say that the CM does not spare time for them.

AIMIM fought election in Bihar against the Alliance of RJD and Congress for the development of Seemanchal and got five MLAs elected in the state assembly. Now after the merger of four MLAs with RJD, only the state President and MLA Akhtarul Iman remain with the party.