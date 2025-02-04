After SRK, Aryan Khan’s expensive watch grabs attention

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, is all set to introduce his son, Aryan Khan, to the entertainment world. Aryan’s first project, The BA**DS of Bollywood, is an upcoming Netflix series that takes viewers into the glamorous yet chaotic world of Bollywood. The show is about an ambitious outsider and his friends, exploring the highs and lows of the film industry.

At a Netflix event, Shah Rukh Khan announced the series in style. He was joined by his wife, Gauri Khan, and children, Aryan and Suhana Khan. The family looked fashionable, with each member showcasing their unique style.

Aryan Khan’s Passion for Luxury Watches

While fans are excited about Aryan’s debut, another highlight was his luxurious watch. He was seen wearing a Hublot Classic Fusion Special Edition Bronze Anticlockwise. This rare timepiece is part of a limited edition collection, with only 100 pieces available worldwide. The watch is worth around Rs. 17 lakh, making it a statement piece that matches Aryan’s stylish persona.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Influence

Like his father, Aryan has a taste for high-end fashion and accessories. Shah Rukh Khan himself is known for wearing expensive watches, and at the same event, he sported a Patek Philippe timepiece worth nearly Rs. 1 crore. The father and son duo clearly share a love for luxury and style.

Aryan Khan is not just stepping into Bollywood as an actor but as a storyteller. His debut project has already created a buzz, and fans are eager to see what he brings to the screen. With his talent, confidence, and love for luxury, Aryan is on his way to making a name for himself in Bollywood.