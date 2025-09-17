After suspension from Congress, Teenmar Mallanna launches new party

Hyderabad: MLC Teenmar Mallanna, who was suspended by the Congress, launched a new political party called the Telangana Rajyadhikara Party (TRP) on Wednesday, September 17.

Speaking at the occasion, the MLC said the party has been formed to provide a political platform to the Backward Classes, who form the majority in Telangana.

According to the party’s official website, the party’s vision is to “achieve ‘Samajika Telangana’ or Peoples Telangana free of fear, hunger, corruption, and prejudice, where marginalised majority communities: BC, SC, ST, minorities and poor have the political power for holistic and inclusive development with responsible governance.”

Teenmar Mallanna was suspended by the Congress on March 1 for anti-party activities after he had criticised and burned the caste survey report released by the Telangana government in February. However, he is still an MLC as the party has not filed any formal appeal to remove him from his post.

Mallanna is a well-known Telugu journalist since the early 2000s, and is especially known for his satirical takes on socio-political issues.

He joined Telangana Congress in November 2023, ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections.