MLC Teenmaar Mallanna attack: Complaint against Kavitha at BC Commission

Hyderabad: The Telangana Commission for Backward Classes chairman G Niranjana wrote to Rachakonda police commissioner G Sudheer Babu asking him to ‘take necessary action’ with regard to the attack by Telangana Jagruthi workers on MLC on suspended Congress leader Chintapandu Naveen Kumar, popularly known as MLC Teenmaar Mallanna, in Medipally of Medchal district on Sunday, July 13,

The MLC’s security opened fire in view of the attack on Teenmaar Mallanna, who faced the attack after he passed derogatory remarks about Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC and Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha.

The BC Commission to wrote to the Rachakonda police commissioner after Teenmaar Mallanna’s personal assistant Bommanaboina Srinivas lodged a complaint with the commission on Monday, July 14, to take action against Kavitha.

“it is to submit that she has taken the law into her own hands which is a grave violation of her responsibilities and conduct expected of a member of the legislative council. Her actions demonstrate a clear misuse of authority and pose a threat to the safety and integrity of the legislative process. Such behaviour renders her in fit to continue as a member of the legislative council,” said Srinivas in his complaint against Kavitha.

The Rachakonda police, on Sunday, July 13, have categorically denied any injuries from bullets fired by a personal security officer of MLC Teenmaar Mallanna after his office in Medchal district was attacked by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) senior leader and MLC K Kavitha’s Telangana Jagruthi workers.

The attack took place at the office of Q News, a YouTube channel run by Mallanna. About 50 BRS workers barged into the office, vandalised it, destroying furniture and glass windows. They also tried to attack Mallanna.

Malkajgiri deputy commissioner of police P V Padmaja admitted that the personal security officer shot six rounds of gunshots in the air but no one was injured. However, many reports have suggested a Q News employee, identified as Sai, sustained injuries in the incident.

