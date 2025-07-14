London: India pacer Mohammed Siraj has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee after a breach in the ICC Code of Conduct during India’s Test match against England at Lord’s.

The incident happened on the fourth day when Siraj produced a fiery opening spell to claim the scalps of Ben Duckett and Olie Pope. After dismissing Duckett, the pacer celebrated close to the batter in his follow-through and made contact as the opener began his walk back to the Lord’s long room.

Mohammed Siraj breaches Article 2.5

Siraj was guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match”.

One shot too many & #BenDuckett has to make his way back as #MohammedSiraj provides an early breakthrough!

In addition to the fine, one demerit point has been added to Mohammed Siraj’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the second offence in a 24-month period, taking his tally to two demerit points.

When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned.

The moment was one of several fiery moments in a Test match likely to go down to the wire on day five.

India’s hopes rely on Rahul, Pant

India finished day four at a precarious 58/4 – losing Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair and captain Shubman Gill in the final session on Sunday. With 135 required to win at the iconic venue, India’s hopes rely on overnight batter KL Rahul (33 not out) and Rishabh Pant (who will face the first ball on Monday) to lead them to victory.

Commenting on India’s position in the match, allrounder Washington Sundar backed his team to comfortably chase the target.

“Definitely, India (are) winning tomorrow. Probably just after Lunch. Yeah, the position we’re in right now, probably for one (wicket) at Stumps today would have been ideal. But the way we bowled, all the fast bowlers in particular, the way they came out today, kept the pressure going throughout the day, it was amazing,” Sundar stated.