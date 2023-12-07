After taking over as Telangana CM, Revanth keeps ‘six guarantees’ promise

Hyderabad: Soon after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana, A Revanth Reddy signed two files, the first file relating to the implementation of six guarantees given by the Congress party to the people of Telangana.

The second file he signed was to fulfil a promise he had made during the election campaign to a woman Rajini who suffers from Dwarfism. The promise was to give Rajini her first job if the Congress party came to power. On Thursday, she was specially invited and the Chief Minister signed the orders to give Rajini a government job and handed over the same to her.

Congress guarantee



Rajini, a disabled (dwarf) girl from Nampally, is guaranteed her first job under Congress.



TPCC president Revanth Reddy promised to give the first job when Congress comes to power.



After completing his post-graduation, Rajni tells Revanth that she is not… pic.twitter.com/oQRYD3zJls — Ashish Singh (@AshishSinghKiJi) October 17, 2023

On October 17, Revanth Reddy had given a written assurance to Rajini that she would be the first person to get a government job and had also signed a Congress guarantee card and handed it to her when she met him at the party headquarters Gandhi Bhavan. Rajini, a post graduate, had told Revanth Reddy that she was not getting a job even in private companies.

Filling up all vacancies in government departments was one of the key election promises by the Congress party.

Addressing people after the swearing-in, Revanth Reddy promised that the Congress government would be the people’s government. “We are not rulers. We are servants of people,” he said.

He recalled that Telangana state was formed due to the sacrifices of the people and with the firm determination of Sonia Gandhi in meeting the long-pending demand of the people. He said people of Telangana had many dreams at the time of formation of the State but during the last 10 years their dreams remained unfulfilled.

Also Read Revanth Reddy holds first cabinet meeting as Telangana CM

Stating that during the last 10 years people of Telangana silently suffered under an autocratic rule, he announced that the iron fencing in front of the chief minister’s official residence Pragati Bhavan had been dismantled by his government immediately after coming to power.

He announced the renaming of Pragati Bhavan as Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan and said that Praja Durbar would be held at Praja Bhavan at 10 a.m. on Friday.

He assured the people that he would try to solve their problems as their son and brother.

Revanth Reddy said that Telangana will now usher in Indiramma Rajyam, which can ensure social justice and ensure inclusive development. He promised to do justice to students, the unemployed and families of martyrs. Revanth Reddy said the government would work for both welfare and development of the state.