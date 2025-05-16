Mumbai: On Friday, fans of the television industry woke up to heartbreaking news about actress Dipika Kakar. Her husband and actor Shoaib Ibrahim revealed in his latest YouTube vlog that Dipika has been diagnosed with a tumour in her liver, approximately the size of a tennis ball, and will soon undergo surgery.

Shortly after the news went viral, the couple was spotted at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital. A video of the two walking hand-in-hand, visibly emotional yet strong, is making rounds online. Shoaib, seen tightly holding Dipika’s hand, appeared as a pillar of strength to his wife during this difficult time.

Shoaib Ibrahim reveals wife’s health issue

In the vlog titled Need Your Prayers, Shoaib shared how Dipika had been experiencing severe abdominal pain for the past few days. Initially mistaking it for acidity, doctors prescribed antibiotics. However, when her condition didn’t improve, further medical investigations were carried out. Blood tests indicated a possible infection, and a subsequent CT scan revealed the tumour in the left lobe of her liver.

Shoaib called it a deeply shocking moment for the entire family. Dipika was immediately hospitalised for further testing to determine whether the tumour is malignant. The couple is now awaiting one final critical test result that will provide more clarity on her condition. While early signs suggest the tumour may not be cancerous, the couple is staying cautiously optimistic.

Holding back tears, Shoaib made an emotional appeal to his fans and even to trolls, requesting everyone to keep Dipika in their prayers as they face this tough phase together.