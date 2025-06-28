After vandalism at MAHAA news channel office, BRS files police complaint

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) lodged a complaint against MAHAA TV news channel and others for alleged character assassination, criminal intimidation and spreading highly defamatory, false and derogatory allegations against its chief and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, party working president, K T Rama Rao (KTR).

The complaint was lodged at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Hyderabad.

In the complaint, BRS alleged that MAHAA news channel was running “baseless and defamatory content, tarnishing the image of KCR and his family members.”

“These fabricated and derogatory statements, with no credible evidence or journalistic verification, are a direct attack on the personal dignity, integrity and public image of KCR, KTR and their family members,” the complainant alleged, who demanded an immediate investigation against the news channel.

Earlier in the day, BRS workers attacked and damaged property at the MAHAA television network office located in Jubilee Hills on Saturday, June 28. Accusing MAHAA TV of joining hands with Congress leaders to achieve their own personal agenda, BRS urged the channel to behave responsibly and run stories for the benefit of society.

MAHAA TV was founded by journalist I Venkat Rao, who is a former editor of the well-known Telugu newspaper Andhra Jyothi.