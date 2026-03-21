After wife’s suicide, Karimnagar SI found hanging

Hyderabad: Days after losing his wife to an alleged suicide, a sub-inspector attached to the Two Town Police Station in Karimnagar was found dead at his in-laws’ in Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday, March 21.

Sub-inspector Chandrashekhar’s body was found hanging in Seethampeta village while attending post funeral ceremony of his wife.

Days ago, his 32-year-old wife, Divya, died by consuming ganneru (Oleander, a poisonous flower) at their residence in Hanuman Nagar. She was shifted to a private hospital in Karimnagar and later to Hyderabad, where she passed away.

Chandrashekar stated that she swallowed the poison, unable to bear abdominal pain. However, Divya’s family members were not convinced and lodged a complaint against her husband. According to them, injury marks were found on her body.

Tensions escalated when, during her funeral ceremony, Divya’s relatives attempted to attack Chandrashekhar, alleging that he was responsible for her death.

Chandrashekar had stayed back at his in-laws house to attend the customary five-day memorial ceremony. He had locked himself in a room. However, when he failed to turn up for a long time, relatives broke open the door only to see him hanging.

He was immediately rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.