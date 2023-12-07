‘Afwaahon ka Safar’: Sunny Deol reacts to his drunk viral video

In the clip, Sunny, who appeared not in senses, could be seen taking the help of an autorickshaw at night

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mumtaz Hussain Bhat  |   Published: 7th December 2023 10:57 am IST
'Afwaahon ka Safar': Sunny Deol reacts to his drunk viral video
Sunny Deol (ANI)

Mumbai: Sunny Deol left his fans worried after a video of him walking on a street in Mumbai while looking drunk went viral on the internet.

In the clip, Sunny, who appeared not in senses, could be seen taking the help of an autorickshaw at night.

Reacting to the particular video, a social media user commented, “Is Sunny Deol alcoholic?”
Another one wrote, “What? Hope he is fine.”

MS Education Academy

Hours later, Sunny took to X and clarified that the particular video was from the shoot of his upcoming film ‘Safar’.

“Afwaahon ka ‘Safar’ bas yahin tak (the journey of rumours ends here) #Shooting #BTS,” he wrote along with folded hands emojis.

Sunny also posted a full video in which crew members can also be seen.

Sunny’s tweet acted as a sigh of relief for his fans.

“Jawab milgya haters ko,” a social media user commented.

“Thanks for clarifying sir,” a netizen wrote.

Details regarding ‘Safar’ have been kept under wraps. Meanwhile, Sunny is basking the success of ‘Gadar 2’.Sunny’s ‘Gadar 2’ took the box office by storm, collecting a whopping Rs 515.03 crore in about a month.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film also starred Utkarsh Sharma and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles.

In the coming months, he will also be seen in Rajkumar Santoshi’s ‘Lahore 1947’, which is being produced by actor Aamir Khan.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mumtaz Hussain Bhat  |   Published: 7th December 2023 10:57 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button