Afzalgunj police nabs motorcycle thief; five bikes recovered

Hyderabad: A habitual motorcycle thief was arrested by the Afzalgunj police on Monday. Five motorcycles were seized from him.

“The accused, Kurva Naresh, a resident of Venkatampalli village in Devarakadra mandal of Mahbubnagar district, moved around with duplicate keys at public places and, upon spotting a parked bike at any isolated place, would open the lock and escape. He then sold the bikes at lower prices,” said Sultan Bazaar assistant commissioner of police (ACP) M Mattiah.

Naresh was arrested based on a complaint by Manga Mandeep, a resident of Chatrinaka, whose bike was also stolen. He had parked his Passion Plus bike at Osmania General Hospital during his visit to his grandfather.

Police recovered four bikes stolen in Afzalgunj and one in Mahbubnagar.