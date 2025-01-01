‘Against my beliefs’ Vivian Dsena says NO to astrologer on BB 18

Mumbai: With the finale of Bigg Boss 18 fast approaching, the makers are pulling out all the stops to keep viewers entertained in the final weeks. As part of the excitement, families of the contestants are entering the house, and renowned astrologer Pradeep Kiradoo is also set to make a special appearance to reveal the housemates’ future.

However, one moment during the segment has caught everyone’s attention. Contestant Vivian Dsena, known for his strong principles, politely declined the astrologer’s offer to predict his future, citing his personal beliefs.

A viral video shows Vivian saying, “I really respect your knowledge. Yeh mere belief system ka hissa nahi hai, so mein insist karunga aur request karunga ki mein kuch nahi jaan na chahunga.”

Vivian’s decision stems from his faith. For the unversed, the popular actor converted to Islam in 2019 and has since been a practicing Muslim. He is married to Egyptian journalist Nouran Aly, and the couple shares a daughter.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time a contestant has refused such predictions on the show. Last year, Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui also declined to hear about his future during a similar segment, earning praise from fans for staying true to his beliefs.

Vivian’s respectful yet firm stance has been applauded by fans and viewers alike. Many took to social media to commend his commitment to his faith, with some comparing his gesture to Munawar’s decision. Check out the video below.

As the season nears its conclusion, Vivian Dsena has emerged as one of the strongest contenders for the Bigg Boss 18 trophy.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.