Age gap between Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma

Hyderabad: Hardik Pandya, the popular Indian cricketer, is once again in the news, not for cricket, but for his love life. After his divorce from actress Natasa Stankovic and rumours of dating British singer Jasmin Walia, Hardik has now confirmed his new relationship. On his 32nd birthday, he shared special photos with model Mahieka Sharma on Instagram, making their relationship official.

Viral Photos and Rumours

Hardik’s photos with Mahieka went viral within hours. One photo showed them posing together by the sea, while another was a black-and-white picture of the couple. Fans had already guessed something was going on after Mahieka posted selfies with a man who looked like Hardik in the background, and a photo of Hardik’s jersey number 33. She was also seen in Dubai during the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match, adding more fuel to the rumours.

The Age Gap Between Hardik and Mahieka

Hardik Pandya is 31, while Mahieka is 24, making a 7-year age gap between them. The couple was first seen together at the Mumbai Airport on October 10, 2025, arriving in Hardik’s yellow Lamborghini Urus SE. Soon after, Hardik shared their pictures online, confirming that he has found love again after a tough year of breakups and rumours.

Who Is Mahieka Sharma?

Mahieka Sharma is a 24-year-old model and actress. She studied in Delhi, Gujarat, and the United States. Mahieka is a certified yoga trainer and holds a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt. She has walked the ramp for top designers like Manish Malhotra and Anita Dongre and worked with brands such as Tanishq and Vivo.

In 2024, she won the Model of the Year (New Age) award at the Indian Fashion Awards. She has also acted in films and music videos, including Oscar-winning director Orlando Von Einsiedel’s Into the Dusk and PM Narendra Modi (2019).