Hyderabad: Veteran Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has once again proved that age is no barrier when it comes to hard work and dedication. At 83, the legendary actor recently revealed that he completed the shooting of 12 short films and two still photo shoots in just one day, leaving fans amazed by his commitment to his profession.

Amitabh Bachchan Shares Details of His Busy Work Schedule

The actor shared details of his packed day through his personal blog, where he regularly interacts with his fans. Fondly referring to his followers as his extended family, Bachchan said that staying connected with them remains an important part of his daily routine.

According to the actor, after finishing multiple shoots throughout the day, he still made time to write and engage with his fans online. He stressed that work should never stop and that dedication is the key to success.

Big B’s Message on Hard Work and Learning

Apart from speaking about his hectic schedule, Bachchan also shared an inspiring message about continuous learning and preparation. He highlighted the importance of studying carefully, staying prepared, and never compromising on goals despite changing circumstances.

His words have resonated with many fans, who praised his discipline, passion, and work ethic even after decades in the film industry.

Many fans expressed admiration for the actor’s incredible energy and commitment. Social media users called him an inspiration and praised his ability to maintain such a demanding schedule at an age when most people choose to slow down.

His dedication has once again reminded fans why he remains one of India’s most respected and admired cinema icons.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Upcoming Movies

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy with the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. The highly anticipated film also stars Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone.

The actor was last seen in Vettaiyan alongside Rajinikanth. With several projects in hand, Bachchan continues to set an example of passion, discipline, and relentless hard work.