Law enforcement seeks ban on hookah parlours in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: With rising instances of recovery of ganja and other narcotics substances in hookah parlours in the city, law enforcement agencies are seeking a ban on hookah parlours.

According to reliable sources, in its efforts to control the drug consumption culture, the Telangana government has asked all agencies to strictly deal with all those involved in drug-related tasks right from cultivators and manufacturers to consumers.

The officials pointed out the hookah parlour is operated only to smoke hookah and for no other purpose. In some hookah establishments snacks and drinks are sold.

Law enforcement agencies argue that hookah parlour is the first step towards drugs because ganja and other narcotics were seized in hookah parlours in past cases. The hookah parlours are meeting points for drug consumers and in later months, as a tight vigil is maintained on pubs and bars in Hyderabad, they evolve as alternatives.

The state government has not officially decided to ban hookah parlours. DGP Telangana Ravi Gupta said during the annual press meet that the police face two challenges in the form of drug menace and increasing cybercrimes.

“The government has been very supportive by strengthening the two new wings, which will exclusively deal with these problems. Recently ADG level officers have been posted to these wings and the process of strengthening these wings has begun,” he said.