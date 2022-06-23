Agnipath Protest: 10 more suspects held over Secunderabad violence

Hyderabad: Following the carnage at Secunderabad railway station on June 17 when a protest broke out over Agmipath recruitment scheme, the police on Wednesday arrested 10 more suspects.

Among those arrested, is Prudhviraj Rathod, who was seen torching the trains in one of the videos that surfaced on social media. Other accused were identified as Bingi Ramesh (Siddipet), Raja Surendra Kumar (Hyderabad), Devsoth Santhosh (Kamareddy), Mohammed Saber (Hyderabad), Padval Yogesh (Adilabad), Baman Parshura (Kamareddy), Puppala Ayyappa Acharya (Jangaon), Pasunuri Shiva Sunder Reddy (Yadadri) and Suranar Tukkaram (Hyderabad), said a press release from the Railway police.

They were were charged under IPC Sections 143, 147, 324, 307, 435, 427, 448, 336, 332, 341 and 120 (B) AND 150, 151 and 152 Indian Railways ACT and Section 3 of PDPP Act and 174 CrPC.

The remand statement of the accused read, “The accused confessed that Academy students were supported by Avula Subba Rao and Shiva of Sai Defence Academy. They posted their pictures in WhatsApp groups. The accused also confessed that Subba Rao provided logistics to the protesters.”

The remand report also highlights that the 61 accused had cleared their physical and medical tests, and were looking forward to the recruitment.

The alleged mastermind of the Secunderabad railway station violence, Avula Subba Rao, a native of Praksham in Andhra Pradesh, along with a few of his fellow candidates who attended coaching for induction into the Indian army, allegedly planned the riot and executed it with their help.

The Hyderabad police, during interrogation of around 50 persons who were picked up for questioning in the case, found that several Whatsapp groups including ‘Hakeempet Army Soldiers’, ‘Hakeempet Rally Group’, ‘Justice for Army CEE’ and ‘Army GD group 2021 March’ were activated to gather the army job aspirants and provoke them over the Centre’s Agnipath scheme.