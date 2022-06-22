Agnipath row: 1 arrested in connection with Secunderabad violence

Hyderabad: Prithviraj, one of the suspects in Secunderabad railway station violence case which came about as a result of anti-Agnipath protests, has been arrested by police.

#AgnipathRecruitmentScheme

Prithviraj, one of the suspects in Secunderabad railway station violence case arrested by police. He asked his friends to take videos and later shared on SM platforms.. pic.twitter.com/jL02S5Twjk — ASIF YAR KHAN (@Asifyarrkhan) June 22, 2022

On June 17, several army aspirants across the state of Telangana turned up at Secunderabad railway station in Hyderabad to protest against Union government’s Agnipath scheme. The protest led to lathi-charge (by the police) to which the students’ responded by pellting stones.

As a result of the scuffle, the police open fired and one of the protestors, a student named Rakesh from Warangal district, died. Over 15 students were injured in the scuffle but are reportedly out of danger.

A day after the row, students were booked by the railway police under sections 307 (Attempt to murder), 147 (rioting) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under various sections of Indian Railways Act.

On June 20, officials identified Madhusudhan, a 20 year old, from Yellareddy in Kamareddy district as the key accused in the case.

Why were there protests against Union government’s Agnipath scheme?

The chief concern for the protestors has to do with the fact that service is only for four years (limited employment). Further, this is followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits.

The students have been calling for the army rally to be conducted as it has always been and Agnipath to be taken back.