‘Agniveer’s family was paid Rs 98 lakh’, Army rebuts Rahul’s claim

New Delhi: The Indian Army clarified on Wednesday night that martyred Agniveer Ajay Kumar’s family was paid Rs 98.39 lakh as compensation, rebutting Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s claim that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had “lied” about recompensating the family on the floor of the Lok Sabha.

The clarification came soon after Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said in a video message on X: “Protection of truth is the foundation of every religion. But Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lied in the Parliament about the assistance given to the family of a martyred Agniveer.”

सत्य की रक्षा हर धर्म का आधार है!



लेकिन रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने शहीद अग्निवीर के परिवार को सहायता मिलने के बारे में संसद में झूठ बोला।



उनके झूठ पर शहीद अग्निवीर अजय सिंह के पिता जी ने खुद सच्चाई बताई है।



— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 3, 2024

Rahul Gandhi also accused the Defence Minister of deceiving the Parliament regarding the ‘assistance’ provided to the family of martyred Agniveer Ajay Singh, as he demanded an apology from Rajnath Singh to the Parliament, the nation, the armed forces, and the bereaved family.

Clearing the air, the Army said in a post on X: “Certain posts on social media have brought out that compensation hasn’t been paid to the next of kin of Agniveer Ajay Kumar who lost his life in the line of duty. It is emphasised that the Indian Army salutes the supreme sacrifice made by Agniveer Ajay Kumar. The last rites were carried out with full military honours.

*CLARIFICATION ON EMOLUMENTS TO AGNIVEER AJAY KUMAR*



Certain posts on Social Media have brought out that compensation hasn't been paid to the Next of Kin of Agniveer Ajay Kumar who lost his life in the line of duty.



— ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) July 3, 2024

“Of the total amount due, the family of Agniveer Ajay has already been paid Rs 98.39 lakh. Ex-gratia and other benefits amounting to approximately 67 lakh, as applicable according to the provisions of the Agniveer scheme, will be paid on final account settlement shortly post due police verification. The total amount will be Rs 1.65 crore approximately.

“It is re-emphasised that emoluments due to a fallen hero are paid expeditiously to the next of kin of departed soldiers, including Agniveers.”

To recall, Rahul Gandhi, who has always been critical of the Agnipath scheme of recruiting Agniveers into the armed forces, reiterated his opposition to the scheme during his first speech as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

He accused the government of creating division among soldiers by providing pensions to some and not others, stating, “Agniveer is a disposable tool. One soldier receives pension, while another does not. You are fostering a divide among soldiers.”

Rajnath Singh countered Rahul Gandhi’s allegations, accusing him of spreading misinformation. He also emphasised that the government provides Rs 1 crore in compensation to the families of martyred Agniveers.