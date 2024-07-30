Agonised by loss of lives in Wayanad landslides: Yechury

Hundreds are feared trapped under the debris but the authorities have not yet confirmed it.

Wayanad: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel conduct rescue operation after huge landslides in the hilly areas near Meppadi, in Wayanad district, Kerala, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday expressed grief over the loss of lives in landslides in Kerala’s Wayanad district and urged the Centre to provide all assistance to the state.

At least 57 people were killed in a series of massive landslides triggered by heavy rains in Wayanad on Tuesday, according to officials. Hundreds are feared trapped under the debris but the authorities have not yet confirmed it.

“Deeply grieved and agonised at the death of (a) large number of people… in the unprecedented monstrous landslides in Wayanadu, Kerala,” Yechury said in a post on X.

“Kerala people have always risen in unison to meet the challenges of national disasters. The Union Government must render all possible assistance to the State Government’s efforts to ensure no more lives are lost,” he said.

Wayanad’s Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha villages are among the areas affected and cut off by the landslides.

