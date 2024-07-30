Wayanad landslides: NDRF teams, Army choppers rush to Wayanad

Thiruvananthapuram: Multiple NDRF teams, two helicopters and other rescue efforts are on their way to Mundakkai, which has been totally cut off by devastating landslides that hit Kerala’s hilly Wayanad district, the state government said on Tuesday.

State Revenue Minister K Rajan said one team of NDRF is working to clear the debris and create access as they progress towards Mundakkai.

Three more NDRF teams from Kollam, Arakkonam, and Bengaluru are also on their way, Rajan said.

“Mundakkai is in the foothills of a nearby mountain. The issue is that the area was totally cut off due to the destruction of a bridge. Now efforts are on to make a temporary bridge to facilitate the crossing of the rescue team,” Rajan said.

He also said the extent of the damage has not yet been determined.

“One team of NDRF is clearing the way as they progress towards Mundakkai. Three more teams will arrive by afternoon. Two choppers of the Army will also reach soon,” Rajan said.

He further said bodies were recovered downstream of the Chaliyar river.

“Nearly 70 people have been admitted to various hospitals in Kozhikode; at least 12 bodies are there in the hospitals,” Rajan added.

Ministers Rajan, P A Mohammed Riyas and O Kelu are expected to reach Wayanad soon. Minister A K Saseendran has already reached the place and is visiting the injured. Another state Minister, Ramachandran Kadannappally has also reached the place.

Police and the Health department have started multiple call centres and control rooms.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a high-level evaluation meeting and visited the State Disaster Management Authority office in the state capital to assess the situation.

Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha villages were among the areas affected and cut off by the landslides, authorities said.

Wayanad district Collector Meghasree D R said disaster relief work is progressing in affected areas and rescue operations are being carried out by the NDRF, Fire force, police and the Forest, Revenue and Local Self-government departments.

Along with government agencies, volunteers and local residents are cooperating in the rescue operation, she said in a statement.

According to district authorities, several families have been moved to the various camps or homes of their relatives in the wake of the landslides.